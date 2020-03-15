Four notes on COVID-19

We are into the “cancel all the things” phase of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. We made it just under the wire to see Wynonna Judd’s wonderful show in a closely packed crowd of 280 at the Dakota this past Thursday evening in a cautious spirit of defiance. We’re still feeling good, but yesterday we received word from Dakota proprietors Lowell Pickett and Richard Ericson that the Dakota was closing through March 26 — we hope it’s only through March 26 — under the directive promulgated by the State of Minnesota.

At American Thinker Howard Richman has a good report on Israeli efforts to produce a COVID-19 vaccine. He concludes his reports with notes on two American COVID-19 vaccines in the works.

Brian Sullivan is one of my best and brightest friends. He is the founder and chief executive officer of a company in the business of cellular analysis. He writes that he has “been reading about use of chloroquine as a Wuhan virus therapy or prophylactic for a few weeks. I am surprised there hasn’t been more attention paid to this. Here is the first academic study I have seen that documents treatment protocols using it.” The study is presented by Thomas R. Broker, (Stanford PhD), James M. Todaro (Columbia MD), and Gregory J. Rigano, Esq., in consultation with Stanford University School of Medicine, UAB School of Medicine, and National Academy of Sciences researchers.

The paper concludes: “Chloroquine can both both prevent and treat malaria. Chloroquine can prevent and treat coronavirus in primate cells (Figure 1 and Figure 2). According to South Korean and China human treatment guidelines, chloroquine is effective in treating COVID-19. Given chloroquine’s human safety profile and existence, it can be implemented today in the U.S., Europe and the rest of the world. Medical doctors may be reluctant to prescribe chloroquine to treat COVID-19 since it is not FDA approved for this use. The United States of America and other countries should immediately authorize and indemnify medical doctors for prescribing chloroquine to treat COVID-19. We must explore whether chloroquine can safely serve as a preventative measure prior to infection of COVID-19 to stop further spread of this highly contagious virus.”

The paper indicates four “Next Steps from the Community.”

1, Disseminate this publication amongst the medical community. Get more feedback.

2. Send this publication to your scientific contacts in South Korea and China – let’s get more data, details, etc. Science never ends.

3. Translate this paper into all languages.

4. Explore all options for use of chloroquine against any medical condition that depends on the turnover of worn out or incorrectly synthesized proteins.

President Trump has proclaimed today “a National Day of Prayer for All Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic and for our National Response Efforts.” Let it be.