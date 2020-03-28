More Evidence of the Efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin

This could be extremely important: a renowned French doctor has reported the most extensive evidence so far that a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin can be an effective treatment for COVID-19:

Today, Prof. Didier Raoult and his team published results of their new study. The study was supported by the Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire (IHU) Méditerranée Infection. Unlike the previous small study trial, the new observation study has a larger sample size of 80 COVID-19 patients. The objective of the study was to find an effective treatment to cure COVID-19 patients and to decrease the virus carriage duration. In 80 in-patients receiving a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, the team found a clinical improvement in all but one 86 year-old patient who died, and one 74-year old patient still in intensive care unit. The team also found that, by administering hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin, they were able to observe an improvement in all cases, except in one patient who arrived with an advanced form, who was over the age of 86, and in whom the evolution was irreversible, according to a new paper published today in IHU Méditerranée Infection.

This study found that in addition to preserving the lives of the patients who were given the combination of drugs, the therapy also dramatically shortened the time duration of virus shedding, which can limit the spread of the disease.

More at the link. Earlier today, Prof. Raoult said:

Our study concerns 80 patients, without a control group because we offer our protocol to all patients with no contraindication. This is what the Hippocratic Oath that we have taken dictates to us.

I understand Raoult to be saying that there is no control group, because in his opinion it would be unethical to deprive patients of the benefit of the hydroxychloroquine/azithromycin therapy. Which, curiously, is what some American politicians are trying to do.