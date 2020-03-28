Recent Wuhan coronavirus death numbers in the U.S.

Yesterday, March 27, there were 401 reported deaths from the Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S., according to Worldometer. Here are the daily numbers for the past five days: 140, 225, 247, 268, and 401.

If the daily toll levels off at 500, which seems very optimistic, then 7,000 more Americans will die from the virus by April 10, Good Friday, a day after President Trump would like the country, ideally, to “reopen.” That will be in addition to the nearly 1,700 who have already died.

Will the virus have reached its peak by around April 10? No one knows for sure. One hopes that New York will be past its peak. However, there are other large cities and/or regions that might be hard hit by then.

It looks like predictions that deaths in the U.S. from this virus would not exceed 10,000 were too optimistic. But I don’t think we have a clear idea of the factor by which deaths will exceed that number.