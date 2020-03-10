Sanders Don’t Know Much About History

Scandinavian history, that is. Bernie Sanders calls himself a socialist and has demonstrated a lifelong devotion to Communist regimes in the USSR, Cuba and Venezuela. But now that he is running for president, he deflects accountability by claiming that by “socialist” he means countries like Sweden and Denmark–countries which are not in fact socialist and which have, in many ways, more conservative policies than we do.

Bernie finally was called on his evasion by Martha MacCallum in Fox News’s Town Hall. Congressman Dan Crenshaw’s comment is on point:

Bernie: I’m not an expert on Sweden. Yeah those free-market economies aren’t his thing. Bernie’s socialism is more of the Soviet Union, Castro, Maduro variety. https://t.co/PiOzkBWl5c — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 10, 2020



So Bernie is not an expert on the current economy in Sweden? Or, if the question had been framed that way, on Denmark. Fine. But then, don’t tell voters your goal is to make the U.S. more like contemporary Sweden and Denmark.

As inept a candidate as Joe Biden is, he is lucky to have an opponent as lame as Bernie Sanders. No wonder the DNC changed the rules to bar Tulsi Gabbard from future debates!