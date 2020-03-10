Stark raving Hillary

Bill and Hillary Clinton have become something like a disease on the body politic. Perhaps we can call it Clintonitis. It comes in two forms: Clintonitis-B and Clintonitis-H.

The Wall Street Journal has published the following exchange between Fareed Zakaria and Hillary Clinton from an interview on CNN this past Sunday. The Journal places it under the bland heading of Notable and Quotable. In case you missed it, you may observe even without the benefit of the video clip (at the first link above) that the woman is in the grip of stark raving Clintonitis-H:

Fareed Zakaria: There was an article in Vox and I don’t know if you saw it—on Super Tuesday, on Facebook, the single most searched . . . news topic was Hillary Clinton’s emails. . . . What do you make of it? Clinton: I’ll tell you what I make of it. Is that Fox News and the sort of right-wing echo chamber has mastered Facebook, aided and abetted, might I say, by Facebook. So, I read that article. And what that said to me was: Here, it’s Super Tuesday, the Democrats are trying to decide who they want to nominate against Donald Trump, the coronavirus is spreading. We now have more and more reports from different places in the country, but led by Fox News and Breitbart and others, it’s going to be about my emails, a totally, you know, bogus, finished, nonsense attack on me. . . . They are not interested or even worried about Trump saying that the coronavirus is a hoax. . . . You know, I live rent-free in all their heads, as you know, Fareed, so what’s one way to get them diverted from the ways that Trump is making in handling the coronavirus? Well, let’s bring up Hillary’s emails again. Very clever, very diabolical, very destructive to the kind of fact-based environment and particularly news environment that is necessary for a democracy to function.

Even though it hurts that she did not include Power Line among the nasties, I’m filing this under Laughter is the Best Medicine.