Trump Derangement Syndrome is Bad for Your Health

Senate Democrats shocked everyone Sunday afternoon when they blocked passage of a stimulus plan to try to hold the economy together. Stock market futures immediately plunged to the limit, signaling another dismal day on Wall Street at Monday’s open.

Even the New York Times can’t conceal this churlishness. Note their headline:

Senate Democrats block action on a trillion-dollar stimulus plan The party-line vote was a stunning setback after three days of fast-paced negotiations between senators and administration officials to reach a bipartisan compromise on legislation that is expected to be the largest economic stimulus package in American history . . . In voting to block action, Democrats risked a political backlash if they are seen as obstructing progress on a measure that is widely regarded as crucial to aid desperate Americans and buttress a flagging economy.

When you’ve lost the New York Times . . .

So why did Senate Democrats do this? My hunch is that they are in a panic about the fact that Trump’s approval ratings are rising at the moment, and they are desperate to keep Trump from having a “win” on policy amidst this crisis. A package will pass, probably soon, and while it may have many defects and require many sequels, the political interests of Democrats demands that they delay and degrade the process as much as possible to diminish Trump. I doubt this would be happening if it was a year ago, or a year from now. But it’s election year, and deranged Democrats are desperate. Charming people.

Chaser: Remember a few months ago when the media was complaining that Trump’s media team stopped holding daily press briefings that journalists could use as a backdrop to preen? Well guess what? Now the media is saying that they should stop covering Trump’s daily briefings about the COVID-19 crisis.

From the Washington Post’s “media columnist”:

The media must stop live-broadcasting Trump’s dangerous, destructive coronavirus briefings More and more each day, President Trump is using his daily briefings as a substitute for the campaign rallies that have been forced into extinction by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Media translation: Trump’s press briefings are working with the public. We have to stop that.

Chaser 2: Remember how the media is after Trump for calling it the “Chinese virus”? Well: