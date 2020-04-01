Are People Catching On?

The poll data I have seen indicate that Americans are very much behind their governments’ efforts to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 virus. But today’s Rasmussen Reports also finds widespread concern that the cure–massive shutdown of our economy–could turn out to be worse than the disease:

Fifty-nine percent (59%) of all voters are concerned that the government’s #cure for the #coronavirus threat may be worse than the problem, with 32% who are Very Concerned… https://t.co/1f6edFkvqk pic.twitter.com/LgSDaoc4if — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 1, 2020



Regular readers will not be surprised to know that I am one of the 32% who are Very Concerned.

Rasmussen also finds this:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 36% of Likely U.S. Voters think the United States can afford to remain largely shutdown for an indefinite period of time to limit the spread of the coronavirus. A plurality (46%) believes America can’t afford an indefinite shutdown, while 18% are not sure.

“[L]argely shut down for an indefinite period” was the language used in the survey. I am unsure how anyone could think that we can afford a shutdown for an indefinite period, but maybe a lot of respondents construed “indefinite” to mean a matter of weeks. I hope that is the case, anyway.