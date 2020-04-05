Biden Must Go

As the Trump administration has been working feverishly (if at times misguidedly, in my opinion) to deal with the Wuhan virus, Joe Biden has been a pathetic bystander, putting out videos from his house and appearing occasionally on television. In both venues he has repeatedly lied about what the Trump administration is doing. Or, to be fair, he may be so out of it that he just doesn’t have a clue. Democratic Party fact-checkers have racked up one Biden Pinocchio after another, as his claims have been impossible to defend.

But the real point is that Biden lacks the mental capacity of an average human being, let alone a viable candidate for the presidency. Check out this clip, which is a couple of days old; I just saw it today on The Lid. Biden bizarrely claims that stimulus checks are being held up because the president insists on signing all of them, personally:

Joe Biden: "No American should have to wait a single minute so Donald Trump can put his signature on a physical check." pic.twitter.com/v88AQeFeuE — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2020



This is beyond crazy. President Trump says the government will send out millions of checks. Let’s conservatively say two million. Do the math: if president Trump signed one check every six seconds, or ten per minute, and he did nothing but sign checks for ten hours a day, with no breaks, seven days a week, it would take him nearly a year to sign two million checks.

Of course, government checks don’t come with a human signature on them, even when they are not electronic deposits. But again, let’s be fair to Joe: he was reading that nutty speech, so someone in his entourage must have been equally clueless.

Amazingly, a member of the White House press corps took up the theme, asking President Trump about “reports” that he wants to sign all the stimulus checks. Trump was appropriately puzzled by the question:



It is no surprise that the press corps is hopeless, but the story here is that with every day that goes by, Joe Biden continues to demonstrate that he is unfit to be a candidate for the presidency. The coronavirus has bought the Democrats some time. They need to use it to figure out how to come up with an alternative.