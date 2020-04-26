Green Brownshirts Strike at Michael Moore

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore has produced a documentary called Planet of the Humans. The film (which I haven’t yet seen) is basically an attack on “green” energy, i.e., wind and solar. Moore comes at the issue from a far-left perspective:

Michael Moore presents Planet of the Humans, a documentary that dares to say what no one else will this Earth Day — that we are losing the battle to stop climate change on planet earth because we are following leaders who have taken us down the wrong road — selling out the green movement to wealthy interests and corporate America. This film is the wake-up call to the reality we are afraid to face: that in the midst of a human-caused extinction event, the environmental movement’s answer is to push for techno-fixes and band-aids. It’s too little, too late. Removed from the debate is the only thing that MIGHT save us: getting a grip on our out-of-control human presence and consumption. Why is this not THE issue? Because that would be bad for profits, bad for business. Have we environmentalists fallen for illusions, “green” illusions, that are anything but green, because we’re scared that this is the end—and we’ve pinned all our hopes on biomass, wind turbines, and electric cars?

Despite his loony point of view, Moore is right about wind and solar: they are intermittent, unreliable, ridiculously expensive, and bad for the environment. That message was too much for the lavishly funded “green” establishment, which has responded by trying to shut Moore up and ban his film:

This is great news. Cheers to @joshfoxfilm and everyone who worked hard and quickly to make sure this dangerous film was retracted.https://t.co/OpDtkdJeU0 — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) April 25, 2020



The claim that Moore’s distributor had “retracted” the film was false. The distributor is Moore’s Rumble Films. A single outlet, Films For Action, took Planet of the Humans down from their site, but later restored it. The movie is available on YouTube, where it has already been seen more than 2.5 million times. Talking about film distribution at the moment is a little ironic, since all of the theaters are closed.

While they were wrong about their claimed success, the “green” left has indeed tried to suppress Moore’s documentary. They say it is full of lies and misinformation, but are slow to cite any instances. Mostly it is generalities like this:

The film states that renewable energy such as solar and wind are inefficient, useless and dependent on fossil fuels to work. Quote from the film “One of the most dangerous things right now is the illusion that alternative technologies, like wind and solar, are somehow different from fossil fuels…You would have been better off just burning the fossil fuels in the first place, instead of playing pretend.” This assertion, which is echoed over and over in the film, is patently untrue and ridiculous. The notion that solar and wind and other renewable technologies don’t work to produce energy in ways that are cheaper, more efficient and at low or zero carbon emissions over their life span flies in the face of everything engineers, scientists and energy planners have been writing in peer reviewed science for decades.

So there! Have you noticed how dependent leftists and liberals are on arguments from authority these days? In their eyes, questioning alleged “authority” is a cardinal sin. Their fascist tendencies are shining through.

Actually, it is indisputable that wind and solar are “inefficient, useless and dependent on fossil fuels to work.” It is also true that we would be “better off just burning the fossil fuels in the first place” and not complicating the energy grid with unreliable, expensive wind and solar. If you want facts, rather than invocations of purported authority, this report is a great place to start.