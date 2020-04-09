Slow Joe’s Latest Whiffs

Someone has suggested that Joe Biden’s frequent video chats from his basement are meant to be “proof of life” evidence, because if he actually went silent for a few days speculation would build that he has COVID-19. But these increasingly hapless appearances contribute to the impression that he has Dementia2020.

Here’s the latest three-minute highlight reel of Slow Joe struggling his way through what out to be fairly easy and friendly interviews. And additional proof that he still hasn’t mastered his Teleprompter.