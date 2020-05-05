Breaking: Top Coronavirus “Expert” Busted for Rank Hypocrisy

In an almost unparalleled example of a the “do as I say, not as I do” mentality of our egregious liberal elites, Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College modeler whose initial alarmist projections that 2.2 million Americans would die of COVID-19 prompted the U.S. and U.K. to go into a hard lockdown, has been forced to resign as an adviser to the British government following revelations that he violated the stay-at-home protocols. But that’s only the beginning of the story.

Get a load of this account from The Guardian:

Prof Neil Ferguson, the epidemiologist whose modelling helped shape Britain’s coronavirus lockdown strategy, has quit as a government adviser after flouting the rules by receiving visits from his lover at his home. Ferguson runs the group of scientists at Imperial College London whose projections helped persuade ministers of the need to impose stringent physical distancing rules, or risk the NHS being overwhelmed. In a statement on Tuesday, he said he was resigning his post on the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), over an “error of judgment”. The Daily Telegraph revealed that Antonia Staats had crossed London from her family home to visit him on at least two occasions since lockdown measures were imposed, on 30 March and 8 April. Friends told the newspaper that Staats did not believe their actions to be hypocritical because she considered the households to be one.

Two things need to be added to this account. Antonia Staats is married. Just not to Ferguson. Who is Antonia Staats? She is identified as a “senior campaigner at Avaaz.org,” much of whose work appears to be dedicated to climate change activism.

As Glenn Reynolds like to say, we’re in the best of hands. . .