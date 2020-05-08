Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll asks ET TU, #METOO? TARA WHO? She answers:

One doesn’t nearly often enough get to see horrible people hoisted on their own petards. But every once in awhile the stars align and it happens. For several years now, Colonel Kurt Schlichter and Ace of Spades, to name just a couple of prominent commenters, have been warning the Loony Left that “you really are not going to like the new rules when they apply to you.” Well, “make it so.” Loony Leftist Ladies of the Democrat Party, meet Captain Petard!

For at least four tedious decades, academia has slandered white men – historically, of course, and also our beloved husbands, brothers, fathers and sons. For at least four tedious decades, white Americans have been universally vilified as racists. Disagreeing with a black President – racist. Advocating Voter ID: racist. Opposing open borders: racist. Failing to elect an irritating, incompetent pathological liar female is “sexist.” Blah blah blah ad nauseam.

And along comes 2020 with an outsize Democratic candidate lineup of mediocrities and has-beens, chock full of the DIVERSITY to which they bow low. Why, on that stage of left-wing hand-raisers and America-haters you couldn’t swing a cat – even if PETA would let you – without hitting a slightly beige candidate “of color,” or some beer-drinkin’ regular womyn, if by “regular” you meant a woman who was a powerful married black politician’s squeeze, or a fake Cherokee millionaire who gets nearly half a million dollars to teach one course at Harvard. Plus a few bland white womyn Senators, a very wealthy hippie motivator, and an attractive veteran named Tulsi. Just your everyday workin’ women…Heck, there was even a gay kid mayor who is married to another dude.

And here’s the beauty part: No Bible-clingin’, gun-totin’, Putin-lovin’, Deplorable, smelly garbage person Trump Cultist Nazi with bad teeth who shops at Walmart had any say whatsoever in which of these Diverse Delights got the nod!

What could possibly go wrong? Well, how ‘bout this: the Democrats rejected every single offering in the Diversity Buffet, and picked a rich old Commie who combs his hair with a balloon, and a senile, hair-sniffing, influence-peddling loose cannon! Neither of whom has ever had a job in his life. And both white as the driven snow, not counting age spots.

Bwwaahahahahaha. Who’re the racists and sexists now? Even black people were unimpressed with Booker and Harris! And women didn’t put Harris, Gillebrand, Warren or Klobuchar over the top either. Somehow, after accumulating a whole wheelbarrow full of money that donors apparently can’t claw back, Saint Bernie dropped out to rest up at one of his three homes (that we know about) and the privilege of losing to Trump was awarded to Joe “Kids Like to Feel My Leg Hair” Biden.

Joe doesn’t know his wife from his sister; he has no idea how many grandchildren he has or their genders; he can’t remember Obama’s name; and he threatens either to fight people or do pushups with embarrassing regularity. Not exactly presidential timber, or even presidential particleboard. But he has promised, swearsies, to run with a woman – “maybe even a trans woman,” technically, of course, another man. Oh, bring it on! Whoever the running mate turns out to be will be one “dog-faced pony soldier” outburst away from the Presidency.

As the late-night infomercials say: But, wait, there’s more! Sure, everybody KNEW that Old Regular Joe liked to sniff hair and invade personal comfort zones, especially of adolescent girls. Old hat. Debunked. Just Ol’ Joe bein’ Joe. And along comes a Democrat woman, with no love at all for Donald J. Trump, former aide to Ol’ Joe, who says that 27 years ago, Joe invaded more than just her “space” while cooing, “I thought you LIKED me.” Oh my.

As anyone who has ever read my column knows, I am no fan of 27-year-old sexual harassment charges. I do not believe in the concept of “credibly accused”; I believe in “innocent until proven guilty” and due process. I do not even put a whole lot of stock in “she told someone at the time.” An acquaintance who rolled in the dirt and tore her own clothes lied about being a victim of a “gang rape.” She told plenty of people about it at the time, but it was still a bald-faced lie. I don’t know if Tara Reade is telling the truth. The truth is not relevant to #MeToo. Remember, Dr. Chrissie had taught herself to beat a lie detector.

I didn’t make up The New Rules. So here’s the rub for the #MeToo Pussy Hat Crowd. We have it from their own lips – and from the lips of a slightly-less demented Joe Biden himself that ALL WOMEN MUST BE BELIEVED. He has since revised this to “all women must be HEARD.” Eventually. After over a month of steadfast omission by the media, Joe Biden told Mika he didn’t do it and then stared into space for many seconds. Well, okay, then!

What Justice Kavanaugh was put through on the say-so of a little squeaky-voiced fraudster and attention-seeker is not an “asterisk” on his distinguished career and character, but a black mark on every single Democrat in the Senate. But especially on the women. They were willing to believe literally ANYTHING, no matter how preposterous, if it hurt Kavanaugh, and by extension, Trump.

When Dr. Baby Talk’s decades-old fable fell apart, out came bigger guns: lurid tales of drugged punch and gang rape. Julie Swetnick was the star witness who hated the gang rapes so much she returned multiple times, including after she was in college! Nary a parent nor teacher ever heard about these parties, which is not surprising since teenage boys are famously close-mouthed about their real or imagined escapades of a sexual nature. Haha. I kid. Every boy within 200 miles would have known about it, and soon, everyone.

Finally, a letter arrived in the hands of the Committee, from an anonymous black woman who clearly copied it straight out of Penthouse Forum. She admitted relatively quickly that she had made the whole thing up for attention, but I doubt she suffered any consequences. No matter. Every single Democrat #MeTooer – from Julia Louis-Dreyfus to every Democrat woman in the House and Senate, to every celebrity long past their sell-by date – chimed right in to believe the word of any drunk, lying, deranged Kavanaugh accuser. And now?

Tara Reade? You mean that Russian Agent? Stacey Abrams has thrown her not inconsiderable weight behind the notion that it’s all been thoroughly investigated and dismissed. She plans to be “movin’ on up” from her big win for the governorship of Georgia – no, really, ask her: except for having 50,000 fewer votes, she WON – to the Vice Presidency and then when poor Joe is in Memory Care with his Bingo and nightly rice pudding treat, the Presidency! All in, feminist hypocrites! Kneepads all ‘round! There must be some left over from the Clinton era.