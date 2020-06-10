Barr speaks

The Obama administration’s investigation and of the Trump presidential campaign — and the continuation of the investigation into the Trump presidency itself, by the executive branch instrumentalities of law enforcement and intelligence — is the greatest scandal by far in American history. We have never seen anything remotely like it.

With any luck, Attorney General Barr and United States Attorney John Durham will get to the bottom of it. They may or may not. The clock will run out in the event that Joltless Joe Biden is elected president. Having promoted the scandal, the Democrats and their media adjunct are primed to move on big time. They seek to cover it up. Richard Nixon never had it so good.

In his interview with Bret Baier at the Department of Justice this week, Attorney General Barr gave a preview of what should be coming attractions (video below). What he has seen in the investigation so far, he drily observed, is unprecedented in American history:

“I think before the election, I think we’re concerned about the motive force behind the very aggressive investigation that was launched into the Trump campaign without, you know, with a very thin, slender reed as a basis for it,” Barr said. “It seemed that the bureau was sort of spring loaded at the end of July to drive in there and investigate a campaign.” “But they seem to have ignored all the exculpatory evidence that was building up and continued Pell-mell to push it forward,” Barr continued. “The other area of concern is that after the election, even though they were closing down some of that, as we’ve seen in the Flynn case, and say there’s nothing here, for some reason, they went right back at it, even at a time where the evidentiary support or claim support like the dossier was falling apart. And it’s very hard to understand why they continued to push and even make public testimony that they had an investigation going when it was becoming painfully obvious or should have been obvious to anyone that there was nothing there.” “For the first time in American history, the police organizations and the national security organizations were used to spy on a campaign and there was no basis for it,” Barr added. “The media largely drove all kinds of sensational claims were being made about the president. That could have affected the election. And then and then later on in his administration, there were actions taken that really appear to be efforts to sabotage his campaign. And that has to be looked at.”

Via Daily Wire News.