Posted on June 10, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Race

Black Lives Sometimes Matter

You would have to be a slow learner not to realize how selective the leftist concern about black lives is, and how little charlatans like Al Sharpton and left-wing politicians have actually done for the safety or quality of life of African-Americans. This tweet makes one aspect of this point, eloquently:


Via InstaPundit.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses