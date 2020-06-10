Black Lives Sometimes Matter

You would have to be a slow learner not to realize how selective the leftist concern about black lives is, and how little charlatans like Al Sharpton and left-wing politicians have actually done for the safety or quality of life of African-Americans. This tweet makes one aspect of this point, eloquently:

In 8 years of residency and attending as a trauma surgeon, I've had 67 young black men end up on my operating table from gunshot wounds.

I CAN'T MAKE THIS CLEAR ENOUGH

NONE OF THEM ENDED UP THERE AT THE HANDS OF POLICE OR A WHITE PERSON.

NONE OF THEM….ZERO#BLMisLiberalBS

— Dr. Tyrone Wilson (@DrTyroneWilson1) June 8, 2020