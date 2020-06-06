Posted on June 6, 2020 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Election

Blacks Like Trump

Donald Trump has been the best president for blacks since Ronald Reagan, at a minimum. Maybe since Lincoln. How many blacks have noticed? Quite a few, according to the Rasmussen survey, although you couldn’t tell it from recent hysteria in the news:


Note, by the way, that this is a likely voter poll. If Trump wins anything like 41% of the black vote in November, he will be re-elected easily.

