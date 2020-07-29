Crime Wave [Updated]

Is the Minneapolis Effect real? Check out these news stories from the last 24 hours, all collected at SupportMNPolice.com

BREAKING: 2 Minneapolis police officers injured attempting to stop vehicle in suspected carjacking https://t.co/ccVAqfYkEZ — FOX 9 (@FOX9) July 29, 2020





Good Samaritan Shot After Risking Life To Help Stranger Being Robbed In Minneapolis https://t.co/gaEjFtkJe7 pic.twitter.com/DajI8oF6fa — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 29, 2020





Recent Surge In Brazen Robberies, Car Thefts Highlight Growing Problem In Twin Cities https://t.co/jBkxtWtePJ pic.twitter.com/Q35HpTpecl — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 28, 2020





Yesterday, Minneapolis’s 3rd Precinct (that is the one whose station was burned by rioters) sent out this memo to residents of the precinct:

100 robberies and 20 carjackings in July, in just one precinct. Minneapolis has been a crime-ridden city for a while, but the current attacks on law enforcement, accompanied by demands to dismantle the city’s police department, threaten to make it uninhabitable.

UPDATE: One more, via an email from a friend received a few minutes ago:

Going to meeting tonight w/ 100% liberals and Democrats in mansion in Lowry Hill to talk about crime, defund police and encampments. My son rides his bike to this spot every day …

“Kids mugged.” Yeah, that will entice a lot of people to move to Minneapolis.

STEVE adds: The problem of soaring crime isn’t limited just to what we used to call “transitional” neighborhoods. It is affecting the University of Minnesota, too, where, naturally, the wokerati demanded that the U cut its ties with the police, with predictable results.