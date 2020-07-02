Democrat Congressional Candidate: Report Trump Supporters!

I don’t try to keep up with the daily cascade of insanity from the Left. Even if you did nothing else, it would be impossible to catalog a fraction of it, let alone try to respond intelligently. I take it, though, that Democratic politicians if pressed might disassociate themselves from the wildest excesses of the Twitter mob, while at the same time never parting company in any important way with the nihilist, anti-American Left.

Here is an instance, however, where deniability is impossible, because the lunatic is the Democrats’ nominee for New York’s 27th Congressional District, Nate McMurray–the same man they nominated in 2018. He says that Trump supporters should be “reported.”

Far left Democratic candidate for Congress calls for people to report "support" for Trump. The same candidate said if you support Trump you are a traitor, and hence guilty of treason. This is a dangerous chill of 1st Amendment freedoms. #1A Mark my words he is not an outlier. pic.twitter.com/aQJjqhg1O5 — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 2, 2020



This is a good example of the incipient fascism that has taken control of the Democratic Party. And it is incipient only because the Democrats do not yet wield unfettered power. If Joe Biden wins in November, and especially if the Democrats take the Senate, it will be unleashed.

McMurray wants Trump supporters to be “reported.” To whom? The authorities, presumably. (Maybe as of 2021 we will be glad that the Democrats have defunded and disbanded the police.) Or perhaps he just means the far-left Twitter mob. But the objective is obvious: Democrats yearn for the day when they won’t have to tolerate opposition.

This totalitarian instinct is completely absent on the right. We conservatives are so old-fashioned that we try to win by proving we are right. Meanwhile, the Democrats are content for the moment with trying to get Republicans fired and ruining their lives and careers. Such “restraint” will disappear if Joe Biden wins the election. Prepare to be reported.