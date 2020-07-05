Eight year-old girl shot to death in Atlanta

There was a deadly shooting in Atlanta on Saturday. It occurred less than a mile from the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer after he violently resisted arrest.

This time the victim was innocent. In fact, she was an eight year-old girl.

The girl was riding in a car with her mother and an adult friend on I-75/85 when they exited onto University Avenue, Chafee said.The driver tried to turn into a parking lot in the 1200 block of Pryor Road but was confronted by a “group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance,” Chafee said. “At some point, someone in that group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and striking the child who was inside,” he said. The driver took the child to Atlanta Medical Center, Chafee said. The child did not survive her injuries, he said.

This killing was part of what officials are describing as a night of violence in Atlanta, in which multiple shootings were reported.

Initial reports do not identify the race of the eight year-old victim and it shouldn’t matter. However, if this resource is a reliable indicator, there’s a good chance she was black.

If black lives mattered to Black Lives Matter, that group would focus on the many senseless killings of blacks that have nothing to do with the police, rather than solely on the much rarer cases in which a police officer kills an African-American individual, often with justification.