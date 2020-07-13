It’s 3:00 a.m.

Remember the Hillary Clinton campaign ad that talked about when the phone rings at 3:00 a.m. in the White House? I looked it up and was reminded that it was part of her 2008 primary campaign against Barack Obama. Here it is:

On Saturday, the White House released an ad on Twitter–but I’m not sure it is an official ad, since it doesn’t carry the “I’m Donald Trump…” at the end–that begins by copying the introduction to Hillary’s ad, and then takes on Joe Biden’s senescence point-blank:



The ad is effective, obviously, and it means that the gloves have come off. For the next three and a half months, the Trump campaign will pound away at the fact that Joe Biden is senile and unable to serve as president.

Most voters don’t yet understand that, but word is beginning to get around. Thus, addressing Kanye West’s quixotic presidential campaign, Chance the Rapper dares to ask: “can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??”

Good question! West is unqualified for the presidency and is in some ways a goofy character, but at least he has his wits about him.