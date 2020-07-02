Jobs Surge In June

The June jobs report is out, and it is great:

The job gains in May were also revised upward, from 2.5 million to 2.7 million.

In short, the economy is roaring back. I assume this accounts for the Democrats’ desperate attempts to re-impose shutdowns. They need to keep the economy in a depressed state until November.

One sector has not seen job growth over the last two months:

As the economy added 4.8 million jobs, state governments shed another 25,000 jobs–this is the fourth month in a row that state governments have lost jobs. And it will only get worse without fiscal relief. — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) July 2, 2020



I think he misspelled “better.”