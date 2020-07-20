Let’s Support Law Enforcement!

Across America, law enforcement is under attack, and many public officials are increasingly pro-crime. This sounds ridiculous, but it is true. Many police chiefs, city councilmen, mayors, presidential candidates, etc., are happy to go along with the #OnlyBlackLivesMatter organization, which is where the money is, no matter how corrupt and how radically Marxist that organization may be. After all, it is only a feel-good hashtag. Right?

More intelligent Americans are pushing back against this insanity. In Minnesota, the belly of the beast in some respects, my organization, Center of the American Experiment, is fighting back against the anti-rule of law narrative. We have set up a web site, SupportMNPolice. We have 38 billboards going up around the Twin Cities over the next 48 hours, with messages like these:

We are unleashing a major social media and radio blitz, supporting Minnesota’s law enforcement–but, more fundamentally, supporting the rule of law in America, now under attack from liberals.

If you support the rule of law and oppose the liberal Blackshirts, go here to register your support for America’s law enforcement.

We will have much more to say on this in the days to come.