John Solomon has posted an interesting report on the findings in the defamation lawsuit in London against Christopher Steele’s intelligence outfit for its role in disseminating the Steele Dossier.

Among other things, following trial, the London court has found elements of the Steele Dossier false and defamatory as to two plaintiff Russian oligarchs. We may have the makings of a Robert Ludlum novel here. Call it The Steele Defamation.

The London case barely scratches the surface of the dossier’s defamatory falsehoods. Moreover, the London court’s findings do not exactly come as a shock to those of us who have been following the biggest scandal in American political history. The basic facts of the case have long since been established in other proceedings here.

Solomon’s story nevertheless draws attention to their corroboration in the case brought against Steele in London. The court’s lengthy Approved Judgment is posted on Scribd. It includes an award of £18,000 in damages to each of two plaintiffs.

The Wall Street Journal is among the media that have noted the London court’s judgment. This was Steele’s defense, according to the Journal: “Mr. Steele has argued that he compiled the dossier and circulated it to a limited audience, but never intended for its publication in full by the website BuzzFeed.” It’s almost funny.

Among other media that took note of the court’s judgment are FOX News, Bloomberg News, and the Washington Examiner. I can’t find any notice taken by the New York Times or the Washington Post.

At every step along the way, the Times and the Post acted as co-conspirators with the perpetrators of the collusion hoax inside the Clinton campaign, the FBI, and the Obama administration. You can understand why they might not be inclined to look back or confess and repent their wrongdoing. They look forward to the Biden Ministry of Truth depositing it down the memory hole.