Posted on July 4, 2020

Trump at Mount Rushmore [With Comment by John]

In the vicious culture war that is dividing our nation, President Trump has taken the side of the United States. This is what I get out of Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore last night in South Dakota. For this — for his advocacy of the United States in the culture war — Trump will never be forgiven by the our cultural arbiters. This is what I get get out of the absurd AP story “Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore.”

Not having seen the speech last night, I wanted to take it in with my own eyes. Below is the video of the event posted by the White House (Trump’s speech begins at about 30:00). As I hear it, the speech is a blast of truth asserting a defense of the United States against the cultural revolution that stares us in the teeth and seeks to tear down our country. As I say, for this Trump will never be forgiven by our supposed betters.

I hesitate to identify a highlight. Do take in the whole thing. It is a blast of truth that is particularly needed this year.

JOHN adds: To the Associated Press’s headline we can add the New York Times:

“Breaking News: President Trump delivered a dark and divisive speech at Mount Rushmore, leaning into the culture wars…”

LA Times:

“At Mount Rushmore, Trump uses 4th of July celebration to stoke a culture war.”

Washington Post:

“At Mount Rushmore, Trump exploits social divisions, warns of ‘left-wing cultural revolution,’ in dark speech ahead of Independence Day.”

We can infer several things: 1) Trump was effective. 2) “Dark” means he spoke about things the Left would prefer that voters not focus on. 3) The Left thinks it will lose the culture war.

