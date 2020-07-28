Who Is Behind the Anti-Police Campaign?

America’s police forces are under attack, in part by “peaceful protesters” in various cities. The Democrats and their media arm have done their best to domesticate the anti-law enforcement movement, and to make it seem almost normal.

This despite the fact that those who call for defunding or disbanding police forces are a tiny minority. Here in Minnesota, my organization’s polling finds that 85% of Minnesotans support their local police. Talk about a silent majority! We have launched a campaign to counter false anti-police narratives by disseminating factual information and allowing supporters of law enforcement to sign a petition at SupportMNPolice.com.

We launched the campaign with 38 billboards placed strategically around the Twin Cities metro area. The billboards’ extraordinary visibility has resulted in an effort by left-wing criminals to deface them. So far, five billboards have been vandalized; one has already been defaced twice. We have ample funds to continue replacing billboards as fast as criminals can vandalize them.

The most recent attack on one of our billboards, in a prosperous area of South Minneapolis, is interesting:

Note three things: 1) “Shoot our police.” How peaceful can you get? 2) The Antifa symbol, an A in a circle. 3) The hammer and sickle. This would seem to put to rest any question about the political orientation of those who advocate murdering police officers. What we see here is the vilest sort of extremism.

If you want to learn more about our campaign, go here. And if you want to help us in the fight to defend law enforcement and stand up to Communist bullies, you can donate here.

I have not mentioned what is probably the most important element of our pro-police campaign, from a national perspective. I will get to that later in the day.