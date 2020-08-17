Antifa Is Evil

Portland is a dead city, a nightmarish dystopia ruled by criminals associated with Antifa and Black Lives Matter. (Is there still a distinction between those groups? They seem effectively to have merged.) We are all indebted to Andy Ngo for documenting the depths to which Portland has descended. Here, Antifa/BLM criminals viciously assault a man who was driving a truck, finally kicking him in the head, knocking him unconscious and leaving him for dead:

This is the moment immediately before. The mob assaults him and makes him sit in the ground while they search his belongings. When he stands up, they brutally beat him. #PortlandRiots #antifa #BlackLivesMatter Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/tEzpIz6V9U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Here, the Antifa/Black Lives Matter fascists attack a woman who might be that man’s wife–this is unclear–and knock her to the pavement:

“He didn’t do nothing bro” Video by @livesmattershow shows the altercations that happened in downtown Portland before the car crash. The BLM mob is beating a blonde woman and they tackle her to the ground. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/c0xbTr2Eon — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020



The Antifa/Black Lives Matter criminals assault and rob another guy:



There is much more at Andy Ngo’s Twitter feed.

I don’t see how Portland can come back from the current disaster. Who would want to live in such a hellhole? No one. Seattle may be in the same doomed position, with other cities, like Chicago, Minneapolis and New York, teetering on the brink. Pretty much everyone who can get out of these cities, is getting out.

The most remarkable thing, to me, is that I am not aware of a single Democratic Party politician who has condemned the violence and grotesque criminality of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. As far as I can tell, the Democratic Party is on the side of the vicious criminals whom we see in the above videos. So the lines in November’s election are more clearly drawn than ever: Good–or at least normality!–vs. evil.