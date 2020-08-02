Posted on August 2, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Black Lives Matter, Leftism

BLM Fascists Harass Restaurant Patrons [Updated]

The Left has abandoned all norms of civilized conduct. Check out this video of a Black Lives Matter “activist” screaming at normal citizens through a bullhorn. It was filmed in Austin, Texas:


This sort of harassment is, or should be, criminal. Given the Left’s repudiation of all norms, can anything short of jail sentences restore a civilized society?

UPDATE: This was part of a failed attack on Austin by leftists.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses