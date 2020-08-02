BLM Fascists Harass Restaurant Patrons [Updated]

The Left has abandoned all norms of civilized conduct. Check out this video of a Black Lives Matter “activist” screaming at normal citizens through a bullhorn. It was filmed in Austin, Texas:

BLM now harassing and threatening restaurant patrons on the street pic.twitter.com/7snbtEyFN3 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2020



This sort of harassment is, or should be, criminal. Given the Left’s repudiation of all norms, can anything short of jail sentences restore a civilized society?

UPDATE: This was part of a failed attack on Austin by leftists.