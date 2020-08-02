Dem VP hopeful walks back praise of Fidel Castro

Rep. Karen Bass apparently is on the shortlist to be Joe Biden’s running mate. You might be asking, Karen who? Precisely.

Bass is a congresswoman from California. She’s the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Bass is also a communist sympathizer. How else can one explain her support for Fidel Castro?

When Castro died in 2016, Bass stated: “The passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba.” Comandante en Jefe. A nice touch.

Now that, somehow, she made Biden’s shortlist, Bass suddenly sees Castro in a different light. Bass told Chris Wallace that she now understands that the Castro government “was a brutal regime.” Where did this insight come from? Bass says she spoke with colleagues from Florida who raised concerns about her comments. She “would not [make them] again, for sure,” she promised.

But as late as 2016 — indeed, apparently as late as until her name surfaced as a possible VP nominee — Bass believed that Castro was benevolent and that his passing was a great loss for the Cuban people. What combination of stupidity and anti-Americanism could have induced such a belief at that late date?

I’m embarrassed that, in my early teens, I spoke up for Castro in the 1960s. For a member of Congress to be praising him more than 50 bloody years later is astounding. It also astounds me that this lefty moron apparently is under serious consideration to join Joe Biden’s ticket. Maybe it shouldn’t, but it does.

In an appearance on “Meet the Press,” Bass tried to brush aside Sen. Marco Rubio’s attack on her undeniable sympathy for Castro. She said that Republicans “have decided to brand the entire Democratic Party as socialists and communists.”

I don’t know any Republican who is branding the entire Democratic Party as communists. But Bass can’t deny that until at least 2016, she thought Castro, a communist par excellence, was great for the Cuban people. Thus, if anyone were to start trying to brand Democrats as communists, Karen Bass would be Exhibit A.