Loose Ends (114)

• The estimable James Lileks—the third greatest living Minnesotan after John and Scott—has come up with the perfect one sentence slogan about the hapless nominee of the Democratic Party: “The soft bigotry of Joe expectations.” File that one away and use it often.

• Some unsurprising headlines from imploding Democrat-run cities:

• Surprise, surprise, surprise: Joe Biden turns out to be another cheap-skate liberal who is only generous with other people’s money, not his own. The great Mark Perry has unearthed some of Biden’s charitable giving record:

• The price of oil is slowly coming back up closer to a more recent normal range around $40 a barrel, which is good news for our hard-pressed oil producers. (However, oil inventories have been building again, perhaps a sign that the economy is pausing or slowing down again, which wouldn’t be a surprise given the rollout of Lockdown 2.) This chart shows that a lot of the shale plays, while still in a difficult environment, are close to breakeven points. In fact, the oil rig count in the U.S. rose for the first time since January last week. (Best place to keep up with the oil market is OilPrice.com.)

• I thought sure this headline was from The Babylon Bee, but no, it is a true news story:

Please nobody tell Joe Biden. He’ll add this to his national mask mandate that he doesn’t have the constitutional power to impose, but what’s a little piece of paper when there’s a pandemic.