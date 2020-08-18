Posted on August 18, 2020 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Election

Rebellion In Baltimore

In a year in which there has been much to criticize, one positive development has been the growing rebellion among African-Americans against one-party rule. This instance comes from Baltimore, where Congressional candidate Kim Klacik released an ad that has gone nuclear:


You can learn more about Klacik and her campaign here. That page includes her Twitter feed, where I saw this:

Heh. And you can donate to Klacik’s campaign here.

Responses