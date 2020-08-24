U.S. coronavirus cases and deaths are decreasing

The number of reported daily Wuhan coronavirus cases in the U.S. has been in steady decline for more than a month. That number peaked in mid-to-late July at around 75,000 new reported cases per day. Lately, the count typically has been around 45,000. (All numbers in this post are from Worldometer.)

The decrease in the daily death count — the number of deaths attributed to the Wuhan virus — started later, and has been less dramatic, than the drop in reported cases. This makes sense because it takes weeks for the virus to kill. Accordingly, it is only recently that the daily number of deaths attributed to the virus has declined — from about 1,400 per day in early August to around 1,000 per day lately.

The daily death number is now about where it was in mid-July. It remains higher than in mid-June, when the number typically was around 800 per day. But the daily count is only about one-third of what it was in mid-April.

Because the number of new reported cases has dropped steadily in August, we can expect the daily death count to continue its decline for the next several weeks. However, this virus is too unpredictable to justify confident forecasts about what will happen after that. How things will look as Election Day approaches is anyone’s guess.