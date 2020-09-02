Living Up to Joe Expectations

As we know, Joe Biden emerged from hibernation Monday in Pittsburgh to make some comments about the urban unrest. Here are two Reuters photos that show the

“crowd” for his speech.

That’s it? Can Joe even manage a real walking tour of Kenosha, or anywhere else? By the way, he could have just done this with a green screen and a Pittsburgh backdrop in his basement.

About the urban unrest, Willie Brown—the original “Slick Willie” and bane of Republicans’ existence in California for 15 years—wrote this week that “Burning and looting in the name of justice will hand election to Trump.”

The biggest threat to a Democratic election sweep in November isn’t the Republican in the White House, but the demonstrators who are tearing up cities in the name of racial justice.

Finally, Slow Joe denied in Pittsburgh that he will shut down fracking. The problem is, there is tape, which Americans for Tax Reform has assembled in this short highlight reel:

If he keeps this up, he’s going to give flip-flopping a bad name. It may also cause problems for him with environmentalists, who seldom advertise the fact that they found the Obama-Biden Administration to be a big disappointment, as I explain here.