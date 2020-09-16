Quotations from Dementia Joe, cont’d

You may have heard that Joe Biden emerged from the basement to hold a staged event yesterday wooing six veterans — count ’em in the AP photo included with the FOX News story — in Tampa. The video below captures yet another of our Quotations from Dementia Joe: “Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?”
Via Ian Schwartz/RCP.
Joe Biden: "Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin' a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?" pic.twitter.com/tAAK2XbhrE
— Ella Mizrahi (@EllaMizrahi12) September 15, 2020