Posted on September 16, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden

Quotations from Dementia Joe, cont’d

You may have heard that Joe Biden emerged from the basement to hold a staged event yesterday wooing six veterans — count ’em in the AP photo included with the FOX News story — in Tampa. The video below captures yet another of our Quotations from Dementia Joe: “Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?”

Via Ian Schwartz/RCP.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses