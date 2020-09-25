Report: It will be Judge Barrett

The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump has decided to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. According to the Journal, Trump has so informed “congressional Republicans and others.” So far, Trump has only confirmed that he has made up his mind on a pick.

The announcement will be made tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. I suppose the president’s thinking could change between now and than, but it looks like Judge Barrett will get the nod.

She is a superstar. She’s also quite conservative, which is great.

No Democrat will support Barrett and it seems unlikely that Sens. Collins and Murkowski will either. They will fear that she’d be a vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

There’s no reason to believe that any other Republican Senator will balk, but you never know with that caucus.

Democrats and their operatives will scramble to find someone who will allege an indiscretion Barrett committed in her youth. If the Dems can come up with enough to delay the confirmation express until after the election, that might be enough to derail it. The landscape might look very different after November 3.

However, Barrett seems like as straight an arrow as one can find. It’s hard to picture her as a party animal. So I don’t have worries on that front, but again, you never know.