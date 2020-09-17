Posted on September 17, 2020 by Paul Mirengoff in Music, Race

Stanley Crouch told it like it is

Stanley Crouch died yesterday at the age of 74. Crouch is best known as a great jazz critic. His biography of Charlie Parker is a classic.

But Crouch was also a literary critic and a critic of our culture. Here are some gems from his criticism:

On rap: It is “either infantile self-celebration or anarchic glamorization of criminal behavior.”

On Toni Morrison:

She has a certain skill, but she has no serious artistic vision or real artistic integrity. “Beloved” was a fraud. It gave a fake vision of the slave trade, it didn’t deal with the complicity of Africans, and it moved the males into the wings.

On Spike Lee: He’s “a middle-class would-be street Negro,” whose films reflected “fantasy” versions of Black communities and “the fundamental shallowness that you get from a propagandist.”

On Malcolm X: He was “the chief black heckler of the civil rights movement.”

On the civil rights movement: It aspired to a “complex vision of universal humanism” and cultural understanding before it was “hijacked by radicals.”

On Louis Farrakhan: He’s “our most highly respected racist and all-purpose lunatic.”

On his African American critics:

I’ve been applauded by black bus drivers, subway drivers, mechanics, various people who have come up to me and said, “I’m sure glad somebody is saying it.” That’s enough for me. I don’t care what some trickle-down Negro Marxist says.

On the black nationalist movement:

Race pride is something that I’m not unacquainted with. But that’s different from racism, and a lot of people in the cultural nationalist movement are hard-core anti-white racists. And to me, racism is antithetical to the Afro-American tradition.

On his education:

If you came in there and said, “I’m from a dysfunctional family and a single parent household,” they would say, “Boy, I’m going to ask you again. What is 8 times 8?”

When I was coming up, there were no excuses except your house burned down and there was a murder in the family.

Crouch’s no-nonsense education produced a brilliant enemy of nonsense. RIP.

