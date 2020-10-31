Amanda Milius speaks

I wrote about the film The Plot Against the President here on Power Line this past weekend. Every time I attempt to post my review — most recently, this morning — I receive this notice:

I have written twice to Amazon seeking an explanation. Despite the invitation extended to me in the notice, Amazon has rested on its right to remain silent. I am mystified. I can freely post reviews of other products I have purchased, such as the Audible Books version of Professor James Heffernan’s Great Courses lecture series on Ulysses. I reviewed it with a 5-star rating this morning. (I can’t find it at the moment, but I trust it’s up there somewhere. Unlike my review above, it wasn’t rejected.)

The Plot Against the President has now received nearly 3,000 reviews on Amazon. Here is my rejected review:

This is a documentary based on one of the best books written about the Russia hoax. It does a good job telling the story and giving it dramatic shape. It may be the closest we come to the administration of justice in the biggest scandal in American political history by far. Unlike just about everything that comes out of Hollywood, including documentaries, the story it tells is true.

Many readers have posted the review on my behalf. You are Spartacus! Thank you.

The Hollywood Reporter took up the difficulties the filmmakers experienced getting their documentary posted on Amazon in the October 22 story “Pro-Trump Doc Gets Cold Shoulder From Amazon, Facebook.” The story was updated with the note: “An Amazon spokesperson says Amanda Milius’ election-themed ‘The Plot Against the President’ is now available on the service after being held up for nearly two weeks while it was subjected to a ‘content review.’”

I am reliably informed that the film has been tremendously successful on Amazon. You should be able to view it here.

Director Amanda Milius appeared on Lou Dobbs Tonight last week to talk about the film (video below).

She also appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight yesterday (clip below).