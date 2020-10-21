Portrait of the mediocrity as a young man

Kyle Smith of NRO writes about what he calls a “bizarre and revealing” interview of Joe Biden from 1974. The interview was conducted by Kitty Kelly and resulted in this profile. Readers of a certain age may remember Kitty Kelly.

Smith’s description of the interview as bizarre and revealing is accurate. So is his statement that “Biden emerges as arrogant and determined to make more money, one way or another.”

I was struck by Biden’s homage to the physical appearance and “sensuality” of his first wife, Neilia. She had died two years earlier in a car crash.

Biden showed Kelly a picture of Neilia in a bikini and said:

She had the best body of any woman I ever saw. She looks better than a Playboy bunny, doesn’t she?

He boasted about their sex life, stating:

The longer we lived together the more we enjoyed everything from sex to sports. Most guys don’t really know what I lost because they never knew what I had.

Talking about his early days as a campaigner, Biden offered too much information:

At first [Neilia] stayed at home with the kids while I campaigned but that didn’t work out because I’d come back too tired to talk to her. I might satisfy her in bed but I didn’t have much time for anything else.

Biden also touted, Fredo like, his own intelligence. “I’m smart,” he declared. He also insisted, “I know I can be a good President.” “I know I could have easily made the White House with Neilia,” he added.

Biden represented himself to Kelly as a “football hero” at the time he met Neilia. But he also said he met her during a college vacation. Biden never played a down of football in college. At various points in his political career, Biden has lied about his (non-existent) college football career.

Some of Biden’s comments (though not the lying about football) remind me of a certain incumbent president. I can easily imagine what leftist doctors and armchair psychologist would say about Trump had Kelly written the same profile about him.

Finally, there was this throwaway line:

Biden tells [Sen. Tom Eagleton] a joke with an antisemitic punchline and asks that it be off the record.

It turns out that Biden isn’t just prejudiced against Blacks. He is (or was) anti-Semitic, too.

Joe Biden: Equal opportunity bigot.