The Brownshirts Are Back

Some American cities, like Portland, Seattle and San Francisco, are starting to look like Germany in the 1930s. Yesterday a free speech rally was held in downtown San Francisco. Those marching for free speech were attacked by fascists from Antifa. Zero Hedge has collected photos and videos.

Event organizer Philip Anderson was attacked by the Brownshirts, who knocked out his front teeth. White mob attacks black man and knocks out his teeth? It’s OK, they’re Democrats:

Antifa formed a mob to attack a black man. You couldn’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/Zowc3LcuX7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 17, 2020





This Trump supporter was taken away in an ambulance:

Three police officers were injured by the fascists:

More at the link. Until now, America has never had a serious fascist movement. Antifa must be crushed, those who perpetrate violence must be jailed, and those who finance violent extremism must be exposed. And Joe Biden and the Democratic Party must stop covering for their militant wing.