Posted on October 20, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Joe Biden

The Next Biden Shoe May Be About to Drop

What else was on Hunter Biden’s laptop? We are nearing the next chapter in a story that hasn’t come close to playing itself out.


My source tells me that we are talking here about underage Chinese girls. We will see whether that turns out to be true. One way or another, we have barely begun to plumb the depths of the Biden family’s corruption.

Responses