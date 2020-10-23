Lyin’ like a Biden

I have no idea who won the last night’s second and last presidential debate.

Perhaps most notably, Joe Biden effectively put his character up front to make his pitch against President Trump and lied like the proverbial rug at key points. Anyone who knows anything knows it, too, but Biden seeks to exploit the ignorance of voters who don’t follow the news.

Take Biden’s statement that he has never opposed fracking, for example, and his invitation to “go to the tape.” He must have missed the compilation of Biden statements on fracking that Trump played at his Pennsylvania rally this week. Let’s take up Biden’s invitation to go to the tape.

Trump can rightly claim credit for the energy development that has freed us from the the sheikdoms of the Middle East. Our independence was an impossible dream and, just in case it wasn’t, they sought to hobble the industry. We were supposed to reconcile ourselves to immiseration in the service of controlling the climate. These people are nuts. To be fair, however, Biden deserves credit for acknowledging his goal of killing the oil industry.

You lie like a Biden. That is the new locution I propose coming out of last night’s debate.

Biden even regurgitated the great lie of Obamacare. According to Biden, not a single person lost his private health insurance under Obamacare. In 2013 Politifact made Obama’s promise If you like your health plan, you can keep it lie of the year. As the Washington Examiner put it in an editorial late last night, “Joe Biden revived Obama’s most infamous lie.”

I know, it’s ancient history. Perhaps it slipped Biden’s mind. Perhaps he forgot. However, Biden was vice president at the time. He must remember if he’s got half a mind to be president.

Biden also asserted that he didn’t condemn Trump’s shutdown of travel from China in January as “xenophobic.” Straight from the left’s playbook of character assassination, this is now an inconvenient lie. Biden denied that’s what he was talking about.

With a little help from Andrea Widburg, let’s go to the tweet. Come on, man. You lie like a Biden.

Joe Biden called President Trump a xenophobe for closing our borders to China in response to coronavirus. #factsarefacts #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/0buleiQjkD — David Leatherwood (@brokebackUSA) October 23, 2020

Biden made a Kinsley gaffe when he referred to Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop as the “laptop from hell.” It is, but not in the sense that Biden intended — the sense of “Russia disinformation.” No one speaking for Biden has denied the authenticity of the laptop emails. Russia, Russia, Russia! What a crock. As a player in the Russia hoax that sought to take Trump out, Biden deserves special recognition for his audacity retailing this particular whopper.