Melissa Mackenzie: Be of good cheer!

Melissa Mackenzie is the publisher of The American Spectator. Her daily email this morning is titled “Be of good cheer!” The exclamation point is Melissa’s. I would insert a question mark there. Commenting on the election, Melissa’s mood doesn’t gibe exactly with mine, but I found her message helpful. With Melissa’s kind permission, I am posting it here in the hope that readers might also find it of use:

Dear Friend,

Take joy in the day!

It is gorgeous here in Texas. After a sleepless night and a solid mid-day nap, I feel refreshed and encouraged. Does that sound insane?

When I sent you my election forecast, I sent a perspective nearly everyone I knew disagreed with. It’s turning out to be mostly right. While that’s not the Red wave everyone hoped for, it’s not the Blue wave we were promised, either. That’s great news.

Secretly, I feared that the polls could be accurate. If they were, America was in worse shape than I imagined. Instead, America is trying to figure out what kind of country she wants to be and it’s not a critical race theory, communist, technocratic paradise.

Here’s the good news:

• Mitch McConnell becomes the most important politician in the country. As good as Mitch has been on offense in the Senate, his real skill is on defense. No one, and I mean no one, can throw sand in the gears like Mitch McConnell.

• There will be no court-packing. There will be no insane restructuring of the Republic.

• Nancy Pelosi is about to see the shoe on the other foot: Having to come up with legislation that could pass the Senate without being murdered by the Commie Corner of her party. Good luck, San Fran Nan!

• Should Biden win, he’s going to have to come to the center and protect his back from the radical wing (and probably his soup, too.)

• Kamala Harris will be right behind Biden “helping” him.

• Welcome to the era of glorious gridlock, baby!

• So, don’t fret too much.

Now, what should Donald Trump and the Republicans do? Easy. Fight like badgers. Make every single vote be double-checked. Go to court and pour every ballot. The American people deserve to be confident of the electoral outcome no matter the outcome.

We cannot have 50% of the populace believing that their votes were invalidated by a stolen election. These magically appearing 100,000 votes that are 100% Democrat don’t inspire confidence because, well, it’s impossible. Double check everything.

Should Trump run in 2024 if this election goes Biden’s way? Absolutely. Why not? The GOP is more solidly Trumpian not less. I was thinking a lot about Winston Churchill and how Britain turned on him twice. Such an insult after all he did for them. Well, I suspect that after four years of Biden/Harris, Trump looks a lot better.

What should WE do?

Well, if we’re in one of the Swing States, go to the marches being organized. Stage nightly vigils. Peaceful protests. Sit-ins. Send money to those states GOP for the coming legal battles. Fight.

For those of us spread to the winds, we can put out our American flags, donate money, and even more, festoon our homes with lights early and in a big way for Christmas. Biden promises darkness. We should be lights. So let’s put up literal lights.

Final thought. I’m actually glad that these places of voter/vote-counting fraud are being put under a microscope. It’s about time. Philly, Chicago, Detroit and nearly every major Democrat city has problems with their voting and tabulating. All of the states where voter fraud was a problem, even my home state of Texas, needs to reevaluate their election procedures and safeguard them so that Americans trust the process.

It’s time to clean up the Republic.

Freedom!