Posted on December 4, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Voter Fraud

A Georgia state of mind revisited

The site Lead Stories has fact checked Jacki Pick’s account of the doings at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on election night. As I noted in my “Georgia state of mind” post, a Democratic state senator disputed the accuracy of Pick’s account at the conclusion of the full video of Pick’s testimony. In light of the video of Pick’s testimony, I want to be sure readers take into account the Lead Story post Video From Georgia Does NOT Show Suitcases Filled With Ballots Suspiciously Pulled From Under A Table; Poll Watchers Were NOT Told To Leave.”

