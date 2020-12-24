Blue Hawaii

When I saw the photo of President and Mrs. Obama on Twitter (below), I wondered if it was the real deal. It seems to cry out for a thought bubble (or two). Have the Obamas defied the public health guidance handed down by Saint Fauci to head off for vacation in Hawaii? And is the Missus as unhappy as she appears with the contribution of her husband in propelling the kayak on its course? The Daily Mail answered my questions one way or another in

“It takes two, baby! Michelle does all the hard work as she and buff-looking Barack enjoy Xmas kayak trip in Hawaii.”

A huge thank you to the Obamas for leading by example & enjoying your holiday travels like we all should be! Looks fun Also, the media is tight, what an attractive couple! Dang pic.twitter.com/ZdlAR6WtVy — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) December 23, 2020