One-trick pony

Peter Doocy had the temerity to ask Joe Biden about the smartest man he knows — Hunter Biden. Hunter is so smart that he became a millionaire with no visible talent to sell. I seriously doubt that Joe Biden is in a position to evaluate the relative intellectual capacity of the men he knows.

Doocy has asked the question a time or two before without much success, but Biden really doesn’t appreciate the effort. Biden called out Doocy as a “one-horse pony.” Speaking of one-trick ponies, Biden is sticking with the Russia angle (tweet below via David Marcus/Federalist).

Joe Biden laughs when Fox News' Peter Doocy asks if he still thinks the allegations against Hunter Biden are Russian disinformation: "Yes, yes, yes. God love you, man. You're a one horse pony." pic.twitter.com/x8HEvPjpFn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2020

Anyway, this is how the song goes: “He does one trick only / It’s the principal source of his revenue.”