Tucker Carlson’s monologue last night drew attention to the Axios story on the Chinese spy who infiltrated California politics until she fled back to her homeland.

The spy not only infiltrated Rep. Eric Swalwell’s network, she may have shared his bed, or so we can infer from Swalwell’s assertion that the response to the question whether she did may be “classified.” Axios seems to have missed that aspect of the story, which the New York Post picked up here. Fox News has posted Tucker’s monologue in column form here, but to assess the extent of Swalwell’s swill the video with relevant clips (below) is must viewing.

In the annals of misdirection, this Politico story retails nonpareil spin: “Rep. Swalwell says Trump criticism behind spy story.” Subhead: “The California Democrat says the president is trying to make him look bad.” As for “trying to make him look bad,” I rate the degree of difficulty at 0.0.