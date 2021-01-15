Shapes of things (11)

A reader working for a global tech company writes to offer the following speculation on the meaning of “full retro” in Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s comments here:

[I]t is possible that Dorsey is referring to a part of the “agile” software development methodology called a retrospective or “retro.” A retro is a meeting or series of meetings that look back on a project or portion of a project in order to assess what went right and what went wrong and to then use that information to adjust how you work going forward. If that is what he is actually referring to, it is a fairly benign statement –only indicating that he plans on getting together with some folks to look at what they did, how they did it, and whether or not they should do something different going forward.

It seems like a provisionally reasonable explanation, though I am not sure it sufficiently takes account of the context. As I say, more to come.