Posted on January 7, 2021 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Donald Trump

The Trump statement

President Trump released a statement via communications adviser Dan Scavino on Twitter shortly after Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory was certified by Congress this morning. In the statement Trump committed to an “orderly transition” of power. Saying too little too late, the statement concedes: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

Via Joe Tacopino/New York Post.

Responses