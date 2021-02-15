Consider a Tip to Go With a Hat Tip to Dave Deeble

With Ammo Grrll, David Deeble is Power Line’s other unofficial comedian, and you can follow his daily quips on Twitter, his longer form humor articles on Ricochet and his own website, and you can find lots of him on his YouTube channel. (My favorite and very topical 10-second joke at the clip below.) Pretty sure he contributes to the Babylon Bee from time to time, too.

Today he offers “Americans Forced to Work Job Just to Put Food on Table.”

A husband and father to three children, Dan Allen has been receiving a vast array of city, state and federal unemployment benefits since being furloughed from his job when the COVID-19 crisis struck last March. Nevertheless, Mr. Allen and millions of Americans just like him are learning the hard way that government largesse just isn’t enough. Shortly after the initial lockdown last spring, Allen decided to swallow his pride and return to work. “I’m not proud of it. But my wife and I sat down and crunched the numbers and there was no way around it: I was going to have to begin earning again” he said. Policymakers in Washington are struggling to deal with a problem which has been perplexing public officials since the New Deal: how to keep people from relying on work to support themselves?

Anyway, here’s the thing: Dave is an actual working comedian, who makes his living from public appearances in comedy clubs, on cruises, and on Power Line wine weekend retreats that are still purely notional. (I swear, once LBJ’s criminal war in Vietnam the COVID pandemic is over, we’re going to put something together.) Needless to say, he hasn’t been working much for almost a year now.

So he’s set up a “buy me a cup of coffee” jar, and if you’re so inclined, go over and send him a cup of J. . . well, let’s not call it that any more so long as we have Slow Joe in the White House. Anyway, I think the “cup of coffee” is convertible into other other things—debentures perhaps, I don’t know.

Did I mention he also does magic tricks? When we get our Power Line retreat put together someday, I’ll dust off my own magic trickery and we’ll do a duo act perhaps.