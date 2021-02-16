It Isn’t Only Math

I wrote here about the “Math is racist” movement in the public schools. Because trying to get the right answer to a math problem is “white.” In other words, America’s education establishment is officially pro-ignorance.

But of course, it doesn’t stop with math and physics. Literature is an even easier target for the know-nothing Left. Thus, Woke teachers want Shakespeare cut from curriculum: ‘This is about White supremacy.’ Naturally. Isn’t everything?

The anti-Shakespeare teachers say fans of the plays ignore the author’s problematic worldview. They say readers of Shakespeare should be required to address the “Whiteness” of their thinking. If Shakespeare must be taught, these educators say, then it should be presented with watered-down versions of the original or supplemental texts focused on equality issues.

I’m sure those supplemental texts will be riveting.

Elizabeth Nelson, who teaches English at Twin Cities Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, told School Library Journal she gives her students Marxist theory when reading Shakespeare’s tragedy “Coriolanus” about the Roman leader.

Apparently she is unaware that Marx was a vicious racist. All references to Marx should be banned from school curricula–although not, to be fair, for that reason.

Sarah Mulhern Gross told the journal that she delivered “toxic masculinity analysis” to her students reading “Romeo and Juliet” at High Technology High School in Lincroft, New Jersey.

Toxic masculinity? Romeo? OK, Tybalt might be in that category. But Romeo? Ridiculous!

What we see here, obviously, is 21st century know-nothingism. A great many “educators” lack the intelligence to understand, let alone enjoy, Shakespeare. Under their sub-par tutelage, most young Americans are growing up without the experience or the cultural literacy needed to appreciate one of life’s great pleasures: English literature. This is one of many ways in which America’s terrible school system is causing irreversible damage.