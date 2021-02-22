Masks Today, Masks Tomorrow, Masks Forever!

A friend who is a superb doctor sent along this communication from Fairview/University of Minnesota Health Services:

Got that? Vaccination changes nothing! Wear masks, wash your hands frequently, socially distance and–above all–stay home! “Until it’s gone,” which is never. My friend comments:

From an experienced medical facility, I expect better. It will never be gone, we will have it like every other coronavirus, like every other flu. Unlike smallpox, it is impossible to eradicate. Thus, we are reaching the endemic COVID phase soon, the post-pandemic period. So I am guessing they want us socially distanced forever? For background, this came in an email with a demand we do not travel outside the state without taking a 14-day quarantine.

This is the battle that is rapidly shaping up. As the Wuhan bug fades away, the authorities–the proto-fascist ones, anyway–will hang on to their “emergency” powers and will try to humiliate the rest of us by such measures as forcing us to wear masks and preventing us from traveling. (They, of course, will mock such restrictions privately and will jet around the world without having to tolerate middle-class travelers.) It will be incumbent on normal people, in particular those who are well-informed and therefore not cowed by covid hysteria, to insist on a return to normal life.

The opening shots in this battle are already being fired by the other side, in communications like the one to which my friend objected. You think you will easily get out from under the boots of the self-proclaimed dictators? Think again. It is going to be a fight.