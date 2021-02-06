The Week in Pictures: Circleback Edition

The catchphrase for the Obama Administration was “leading from behind,” which was easy to confuse with “leading with our behinds” if you just looked at their policies. And already we have our catch phrase for the Biden Administration: “Circle back.” Perfect really, since the Biden Administration is circling back to Obama policies, and then doubling down on them in an effort to encircle American freedom. And then there’s the Lincoln Project, concerning whom you neither circle back nor turn your back.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .